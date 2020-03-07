HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will partner with Operation HOPE to host a no-cost “Credit and Money Management” workshop on Thursday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
Participants will learn the basics of making a budget, reading a credit report, and the process for correcting errors which can negatively impact a credit rating. The program will also cover the rights that consumers have regarding their credit information.
There is no charge to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
