HICKORY — At its November meeting, the board of directors of Women’s Resource Center unanimously named Michelle Morgan as its new executive director.
Morgan began her career at Women’s Resource Center nearly four years ago as the resource development coordinator and had been serving as interim director since June.
“Since taking on the role as interim director, Michelle has gone above and beyond the board’s expectations. Her seamless transition into the role made the decision to make her the permanent executive director an easy one,” said Juliet Good, board president. “The Center is fortunate to have such a strong replacement moving into 2020.”
Morgan was born and raised in Kentucky, where she attended the University of Kentucky, majoring in dental hygiene. She recently received her Nonprofit Management Certificate from Duke University. More than 20 years ago, Morgan made her home in Hickory, where she raised her daughter, Sydney Shepherd.
Morgan enjoys volunteering and contributing to her community. She has served as a board member for several area nonprofits and currently serves on the North Carolina Community Foundation Grant Allocations Committee for NC School of the Arts. In 2018, she ran for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. She is a court-appointed children’s advocate (GAL), volunteers regularly with the Open Door Homeless Outreach Program, and is community outreach chair for the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley. Morgan is also a pilates instructor, an avid runner, folk art collector, and amateur painter.
Her daughter, Sydney, is an actor and musician in New York City. Morgan lives in Hickory with her husband, attorney Bill Morgan, and their terrier mix, Augie.
Morgan was a stay-at-home mom for many years while raising her daughter and has worn several hats working in the sales field. Her passion for helping others led her to her “dream job” at Women’s Resource Center, working to empower other women in the community.
Women’s Resource Center has been serving the community for more than 30 years. It is at 125 Third St. NE in Hickory.
For more information on the services and programs provided by Women’s Resource Center, call 828-322-6333.
