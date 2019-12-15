HICKORY – Sowers & Webber Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors welcomes Jessica Contreras as a client associate. She will be working closely with financial advisers Michael Webber, Mike Sowers and senior registered client associate, Amy Sigmon.
“In the very short time she has been here, Jessica has proven to be a valuable addition to our team," saidMike Sowers, managing director – investment officer.
Contreras has five years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. Contreras lives in Hickory and is a member at Discovery Church.
Sowers & Webber Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors office is located at 1377 North Center St., Hickory, and can be reached by calling 828-322-6930.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.