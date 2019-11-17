NEWTON — Nancy Beard, president, United Church Homes and Services Foundation, was recently elected president of the N.C. Council of Charitable Gift Planners. The North Carolina Council of Charitable Gift Planners brings together charitable planning professionals from all relevant specialties to learn, collaborate and inspire one another.
Beard has served as president of the United Church Homes and Services Foundation for seven years. She is a graduate of Queens University in Charlotte and has earned the Certified Fund Raising Executive designation, the world’s only accredited certification for philanthropic fundraising professionals which demonstrates her personal and professional achievement and commitment.
Beard earned the Association of Fundraising Professionals Master Trainer designation and teaches fundraising to nonprofit professionals.
“I am excited to be placed among other leaders in the state whose mission is to help people and organizations create charitable giving experiences that are meaningful for both charitable missions and the philanthropic, financial, family and personal goals of the donor,” Beard said.
United Church Homes & Services, a not-for-profit corporation in Newton, operates three continuing care retirement communities, a PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), and seven affordable senior housing communities across North Carolina and Virginia.
For more information, call Joy Cline at 465-8014 or visit www.uchas.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.