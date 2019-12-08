AGD Shark Tank 2019

Catawba Valley Community College recently held its annual Shark Tank App Design Prototype Project competition among second-year students in the college’s Advertising & Graphic Design Program.

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College recently held its annual Shark Tank App Design Prototype Project competition among second-year students in the college’s Advertising & Graphic Design Program.

Students worked through a 12-step design process that includes research, conceptualizing, ideating, wireframing, prototyping, and user testing. Students then produced digital and print collateral to market and present their concept and prototype to a panel of judges.

Alyin Mendoza-Perez won first place and Vince Bryant won second place. Both will have an opportunity to compete in the 2020 SkillsUSA North Carolina State Championships in April 2020 under the direction of CVCC SkillsUSA faculty advisers Jennifer Cobb and Aaron Tallman.

Other students participating included Amber Cornell, Brandy Grigg, Annie Vo and Kyle Wilson.

