NEWTON — Officials at Peoples Bank recently announced the promotion of Michelle Willis to business center manager. Willis will be at the West Lincoln office, 760 U.S. 27 W., Lincolnton.
The announcement was made by Lance Sellers, president and chief executive officer.
“Michelle has proven to be an exceptional employee to Peoples Bank for over five years. In this new role, Michelle will be able to continue to provide our customers with exceptional customer service and will have the opportunity to help them achieve their financial goals and lead her team with her passionate attitude,” Sellers said. “We are certain that Michelle can succeed in this role as the new office manager.”
Willis has been in banking for more than 20 years and has extensive experience managing the operations of a business center.
Her previous banking experience includes coaching new employees and developing customer relationships, which will be key responsibilities as the manager at the West Lincoln office.
Willis is married to Randy, a campus police officer at Gardner-Webb University. Their family includes two married daughters and a son.
