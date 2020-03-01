HICKORY —Weichert, Realtors — Team Metro, located in Hickory, announced that it has been named to the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. prestigious Premier Client Group (PCG) for 2020.
The affiliate is one of only 30 — out of more than 250 — companies from the Weichert national franchise network named to this elite group of real estate brokerages, based on their contributions and outstanding sales performance in 2019.
“Our top producing affiliates continue to raise the bar for excellence amongst our franchisees across the country,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “The tremendous effort put forth by this group in 2019 has truly earned each of these Weichert affiliates a spot in our highly-coveted Premier Client Group.
“A willingness to not only embrace, but promote, the industry-leading technology, marketing tools and business systems that Weichert provides its affiliates to help them build a world-class brokerage makes our PCG honorees the perfect brand ambassadors for Weichert and great examples to the rest of our system.”
Weichert, Realtors — Team Metro is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves the Hickory metro area.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors — Team Metro, located at 1144 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory, contact Kim Smith at 828-304-1000 or visit www.teammetro.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.