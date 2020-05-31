Webinars to help businesses use QuickBooks
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free webinars to assist small businesses and startups with using QuickBooks to track their finances.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Introduction to QuickBooks Desktop” webinar Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. The webinar gets new and prospective small-business owners started with QuickBooks, focusing on navigating the homepage, using QuickBooks lists and the chart of accounts.

The Small Business Center will present a no-cost “Intermediate QuickBooks Desktop” webinar June 9 from 9-11 a.m. The intermediate webinar covers more complex transactions, including receiving payments and paying bills; managing accounts receivable and accounts payable; reconciling bank and credit card accounts; and how to generate financial reports.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer.

To register or for more information call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

