HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Market Research with NC LIVE” webinar on Tuesday, April 7, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.
NC LIVE is a free resource available through the North Carolina library system, with access to tools and databases that can help startups and existing small businesses conduct research — and access a wide variety of books and information to bring the library into your home while you are social distancing. Michelle Orr with Catawba County Library system is the presenter for the program.
Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.