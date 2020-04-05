HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Market Research with NC LIVE” webinar on Tuesday, April 7, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.

NC LIVE is a free resource available through the North Carolina library system, with access to tools and databases that can help startups and existing small businesses conduct research — and access a wide variety of books and information to bring the library into your home while you are social distancing. Michelle Orr with Catawba County Library system is the presenter for the program.

Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

