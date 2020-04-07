HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Preparing for a Business Loan” webinar on Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers.
Are you thinking about applying for a business loan? First Citizens Bank and the Small Business Center will review the information that you need to assemble for your business loan application, including information on requirements for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.
There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.