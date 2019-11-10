MOCKSVILLE — Village Inn Pizza Parlor and Ray Lackey Enterprises announced the opening of their first franchised Village Inn Pizza Parlor location in Mocksville at 1051 Yadkinville Road in the Tractor Supply shopping center.
The franchise is owned by Jeff Huffman and his family. Huffman has been a manager with the company for 25 years before opening his own Village Inn franchise location. The Mocksville location is now open for business.
“We are pleased to welcome the Mocksville franchise location to our family of locations” said Will Lackey, Village Inn president and CEO.
“We wish them all the best in carrying on our Village Inn tradition of our family serving your family for generations to come.”
The new location is buffet style, serving all-you-can-eat salad, soup, spaghetti and pizza for lunch and dinner, just as the other locations, in addition to call-in orders.
For generations, Village Inn’s pizza dough and sauces have been made daily and from scratch.
Founded by William “Ray” Lackey in 1967, Village Inn Pizza Parlor has 13 locations in Statesville, Hickory, Lenoir, Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Conover, Mooresville, Morganton, Salisbury, North Wilkesboro and now in Mocksville.
Visit the website at http://villageinnpizza.com or on Facebook.
You can call the new Mocksville location at 336-936-9354.
