HICKORY — Toyota Material Handling USA announced Vesco Toyotalift is a recipient of the annual Toyota Presidents Award.
The award recognizes the top Toyota forklift dealers in North America. The coveted award recognizes the dealers who perform at the highest level in parts, service, equipment sales, customer satisfaction and overall dealer operations.
“The Presidents Award is our most prestigious honor; it rewards those who deliver superior customer satisfaction. These are the Toyota dealers who have consistently gone above and beyond for our customers, and this is our way of honoring them for their unwavering commitment,” said Jeff Rufener, president and CEO of TMH.
Ken Turnmyre, president and CEO of Vesco Toyotalift, said this is Vesco’s 40th year representing Toyota in western North Carolina, and the company has many customers who have been loyal to Vesco for decades.
“This honor is only possible because of their loyalty, the innovation of Toyota and the dedicated Vesco associates who locally serve our valued customers from Mooresville to Franklin,” Turnmyre said.
Michael Turnmyre, vice president of operations for Vesco Toyotalift, accepted the award on behalf of the entire Vesco team at the Toyota National Dealer meeting in Carlsbad, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.