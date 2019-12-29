Transportation Insight earns recognition
HICKORY — Transportation Insight, a leader in enterprise logistics solutions and services, has announced that it is a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award recipient.
Transportation Insight is recognized for employing supply-chain analytics based in lean methodology to determine opportunities for waste reduction, such as eliminating expedited shipments, reducing packaging and optimizing transportation loads and modes. Transportation Insight helps shippers gain control over inbound and outbound shipments and improve communication and collaboration with transportation partners, vendors and customers.
“Transportation Insight helps clients achieve green transportation results through optimal mode and carrier selection, comprehensive data analysis and network optimization helping streamline supply chains while reducing energy costs, vehicle miles, fuel consumption and emissions,” says Transportation Insight Vice President of Supply Chain Analytics John Richardson.
The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes supply-chain-solution providers that assist their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.
“Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability,” said John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish. We extend our congratulations to this year’s award recipients, best-in-class examples for other companies to model and create value for their supply chains.”
State Employees’ Credit Union honored
RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union was recently honored with the 2019 Setting the Standard Award by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education.
SECU earned the award in recognition of its efforts to enhance its financial counseling services by certifying employees with the Accredited Financial Counselor designation in partnership with AFCPE. Through the partnership that began four years ago, nearly 1,500 SECU staff members statewide now hold the accreditation — the highest standard of excellence in the field of financial counseling and education.
AFCPE awards recognize individuals and organizations across the country that elevate the personal finance field through innovation, expertise, leadership and mentorship. State Employees’ Credit Union was selected as the recipient in this category through a peer-reviewed application process.
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years.
CCC&TI Small Business Center offers workshops
HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center offers free workshops, one-on-one assistance and other services to help local small businesses. To reserve your seat at one of the free workshops, call 828-726-3065 or visit www.cccti.edu/smallbusiness to register.
The Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “Basic Bookkeeping and Taxes” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the financial records needed for good business management and developing the systems and practices for collecting necessary information for tax reporting and business decision-making.
The center will offer a free workshop titled “QuickBooks for Small Business” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Appalachian Enterprise Center at 130 Poplar Grove Extension, Boone. The workshop covers the basics of using QuickBooks, how to set up QuickBooks, how to customize and format invoices and how to select the best version of QuickBooks for your business.
The Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “How to Start a Business” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. The workshop focuses on the basics of starting a business taking you from idea to opportunity.
The center will offer a free online workshop titled “Business Plan Basics” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. Participants will learn how to turn ideas into a solid plan for financing and long-term success. This seminar teaches the important components of a business plan and helps lay the foundation for a winning plan. Participants also will find out how marketing, operations and finance are interrelated; discover how a business plan is used by potential lenders; and the dos and don’ts of writing a plan and steps for making the process easy. This seminar is designed for new and established business owners.
The CCC&TI Small Business Center will offer a free workshop titled “The Business of Hemp” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the HUB Business Center, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson. The workshop will help local farmers cash in on the abundance of opportunities in the legal hemp industry, as well as guidance on how to grow, process and sell hemp in North Carolina.
