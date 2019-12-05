HICKORY – Transportation Insight, a leader in enterprise logistics solutions and services for the end-to-end supply chain, announces that Carl Fowler has joined its executive team as chief commercial officer.
Fowler is a recognized industry leader with an extensive supply chain background and significant leadership experience in global supply chain management, holding key leadership roles in solutions engineering, sales, consulting and operations. Reporting directly to CEO Rennie Faulkner, Fowler will lead Transportation Insight’s commercial operation, which includes client development, client solutions, solutions engineering, marketing, client services, implementations, supply chain analytics, and parcel solutions.
“Carl brings more than 20 years of supply chain industry experience to Transportation Insight, along with a track record of building and leading successful teams in both operations and sales. His expertise encompasses analytics, lean processing, complex manufacturing, warehousing and global logistics,” Faulkner said. “He will be instrumental in enhancing our commercial team’s ability to maximize the value of our offerings within new and existing client relationships. His leadership will be especially critical as Transportation Insight pursues new growth strategies and introduces new solutions to the market.”
Fowler joins Transportation Insight after serving as senior vice president of business development for Americold Logistics, a publicly-traded company specializing in temperature-controlled storage. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with Menlo Worldwide Logistics where he held a variety of operations and sales leadership roles.
For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email info@transportationinsight.com or call 877-226-9950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.