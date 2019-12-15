HICKORY – Transportation Insight, a leader in enterprise logistics solutions and services, announces it has acquired Meridian Logistics LLC of Austin, Texas, doing business as FreightPros.
FreightPros is an established freight brokerage company founded in 2009 with deep expertise in the LTL (less than truckload) brokerage market. The acquisition continues Transportation Insight’s strategy of buying well-positioned transportation and logistics businesses with a strong base of clients that have future growth opportunities.
“The acquisition of FreightPros strengthens Transportation Insight’s leadership position in delivering logistics management solutions to North American shippers,” said Transportation Insight founder and chairman Paul Thompson.
FreightPros will initially operate as a part of Transportation Insight within its holding company, Transportation Insight Holdings, and over time will be integrated with the Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) brokerage business unit.
FreightPros founder Chris Clever will continue to lead FreightPros and will hold a leadership position as vice president of LTL solutions with responsibility for all LTL brokerage activity.
“Our existing clients and prospects will realize a greater value from the knowledge, relationships and expertise of Transportation Insight and NTG associates from this strategic acquisition,” Clever said.
K&L Gates LLP served as the lead legal adviser to Transportation Insight and NTG and Kastner Gravelle LLP, served as the legal adviser to FreightPros.
Hickory-based Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions.
On the Net: www.transportationinsight.com
