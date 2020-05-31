Tips for securing PPP loan forgiveness

The federal government created the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, in late March to support small businesses during the COVID-19 economic shutdown. The program provided loans made by commercial lenders that could be forgiven if used primarily for payroll and for overhead expenses for an eight-week period after the loan was made.
The program opened April 3 and had a bumpy start, but most businesses were able to access PPP loans after a second round of funding. Although not a panacea, PPP loans provided much-needed relief and support to many small businesses.
With the eight-week period winding down for many borrowers, securing forgiveness for appropriate expenses is the next step that businesses must navigate.
The Small Business Administration has now published instructions on securing PPP loan forgiveness and created a loan forgiveness application that must be provided to your lender. This information is available on the SBA website. As previously documented, at least 75 percent of the forgivable portion of the loan must be used for payroll expenses, with 25 percent available for overhead expenses. The new instructions clarify several areas.
The instructions explain how full-time employees should be calculated during the eight-week period, with loan forgiveness reductions based on a decreased FTE count or salary reductions of more than 25 percent during the eight-week period. Businesses have until June 30 to get head count back to pre-pandemic levels. The application includes a worksheet that requires a list of all employees with salary information.
Some businesses have struggled to rehire employees who now may be receiving enhanced unemployment benefits — benefits that are scheduled to expire in July. SBA guidance provides an exception for this situation, as long as the business has made a good-faith offer to employees in writing.
The SBA has clarified forgivable overhead expenses, including payment of mortgage interest or rent/lease payments on real or personal property. The personal-property piece clarifies that rental expenses on such business items as copiers, servers and other office items are eligible for forgiveness in addition to property expenses. Guidance also provides a further explanation of eligible utility expenses that can be forgiven, including gas, electricity, telephone and Internet.
If you want your PPP loan forgiven, you will need to provide documentation to your lender. And more documentation. To verify payroll expenses, borrowers must provide: 1) bank account statements or payroll service reports showing cash compensation of employees; 2) tax forms, preferably IRS Form 941, for the eight-week period; and 3) payment receipts for employee benefit programs. For overhead expenses, borrowers must provide documentation that the expense existed before Feb. 15, 2020 (such as a lease or mortgage document), and then provide receipts or canceled checks of expenses paid during the eight-week forgiveness period.
Guidelines require that this information be retained for six years after the loan is forgiven or paid in full.
With all that said, PPP loans are still a great deal, and funding is still available. As of May 23, over $1 billion remained in PPP funds, and many community development financial institutions and fintech companies are participating as lenders. Even if only a portion of the loan is forgiven, the balance turns into a two-year term loan with a 1 percent interest rate. Good luck beating that.
Jeff Neuville (jneuville@cvcc.edu) is the director of the Small Business Center at CVCC. Visit the CVCC Small Business Center at www.cvccsbc.com for more information and for free assistance with your business.
