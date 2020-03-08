HICKORY – Thayer Financial, a new financial planning firm founded by Deaton Smith, CFP, WMCP, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location at 439 Fourth St. SW in downtown Hickory at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
The firm’s approach to financial planning and investment management sets it apart from other financial services firms. Thayer Financial is a completely independent fee-only investment adviser founded on the idea that being a true fiduciary requires an adviser to remove conflicts of interest that come with commissions as opposed to just disclosing them.
“I’m offering clients a fee-for-service model, through either a monthly retainer fee or an hourly rate, so I’m able to provide clients with completely objective and independent advice that doesn’t rely on the sale of investment or insurance products," Smith said.
"So whether I’m providing investment management, tax planning strategies, or a full-on wealth management service, the client has full transparency into how much they are paying for the advice they receive and the service that they are getting. While fee-only advice and investment management obviously isn’t for everyone, it is for anyone that wants complete transparency along with a high level of service."
To learn more about Thayer Financial, visit www.thayerfinancial.com or call 828-569-2785.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.