The state order Tuesday prohibiting dine-in services at restaurants caused a shock among businesses throughout the community.
The Chamber of Catawba County is partnering with other local business organizations to help support those restaurants.
Along with the Hickory and Newton downtown development associations, the chamber has organized an initiative called Takeout Blitz Catawba. The initiative’s webpage lists more than 40 participating restaurants in and around Catawba County offering delivery or carryout services.
The chamber is encouraging diners to share photos of their takeout meals with the hashtag #takeoutblitzcatawba.
People who tag the chamber @catawbachamber on Facebook and include the hashtag can be entered into a drawing for a gift card of their choice. The chamber plans to give out 20 gift cards valued at $25 in the coming weeks, according to the webpage.
For more information on the initiative and the list of participating restaurants, visit catawbachamber.org/takeoutblitzcatawba.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.