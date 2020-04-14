Gov. Roy Cooper’s order mandating increased social-distancing measures at stores went into effect Monday evening but many stores in the Hickory area had already made their adjustments.
Ryan Grindstaff, manager of the Fresh Air Galaxy in Long View, said his store adjusted its occupancy last Thursday.
Currently, only 53 customers are allowed in the Fresh Air Galaxy store at one time.
The order requires stores to limit capacity to five people for every 1,000 square feet.
The Lowes Foods supermarket on 14th Avenue NE and Publix also had occupancy limits posted near the entrance: 275 for Lowes and 247 for Publix.
All three of the stores had signs or floor markings measuring off a distance of six feet, the recommended distance people are supposed to keep between one another to prevent spread of the virus. Many stores adopted those measures before the order went into effect but they are now required as part of the order.
Grindstaff said the transition has been smooth and customers have been supportive and cooperative. “The customers have been applauding it, happy with it,” Grindstaff said. “No issues whatsoever.”
Signs of stricter distancing measures were evident at other stores, as well.
At the Cubbard Express on Second Street NE, only one entrance to the story was open and arrows directing customer flow in the store were attached to the floor. Crates were stacked in front of the counter in an effort to create additional space between customers and employees.
At Publix, there were blue arrows on the floor indicating one-way traffic for individual aisles.
The order recommends but does not require employers to have their workers wear face coverings, an action which is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While there were some employees in places like Publix and the Lowes Foods on 14th Avenue NE wearing masks on Tuesday, there were also plenty without masks.
