Stickers, signs signal safe and clean businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

As Kabo Moua prepared to open her spa, she planned all the precautionary steps she would take to protect her customers, her employees and herself.

On Monday, her first day of business since closing under an executive order enforcing protective restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, Moua was eager to open Polished from Head to Toe. She enforced extensive cleaning rules, spread out appointments and required masks to be worn by staff and customers.

A sign on her door declaring her “open and safe” lets Moua’s customers know she is doing everything she can to provide protection against the virus.

The blue and green signs from the Chamber of Catawba County are a way for businesses to show they are committed to following the rules and going beyond to ensure a clean and safe environment for employees and customers during a time of COVID-19, Chamber President Lindsay Keisler said.

The signs and stickers are part of the chamber’s Open and Safe Commitment initiative. The chamber is providing businesses guide books on best practices for opening safely.

To get a sign declaring the business “open and safe” businesses must sign an online public pledge committing to ensuring a safe environment and applying those best practices for opening.

The pledge says businesses will check on employees’ well-being, provide personal protective equipment for them and will ask customers to follow social-distancing guidelines. Businesses that sign up also pledge to wash hands regularly, enforce physical social distancing, clean frequently, provide hand sanitizer and place signs to remind everyone of social-distancing rules.