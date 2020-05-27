Stickers, signs signal safe and clean businesses

As Kabo Moua prepared to open her spa, she planned all the precautionary steps she would take to protect her customers, her employees and herself.
On Monday, her first day of business since closing under an executive order enforcing protective restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, Moua was eager to open Polished from Head to Toe. She enforced extensive cleaning rules, spread out appointments and required masks to be worn by staff and customers.
A sign on her door declaring her “open and safe” lets Moua’s customers know she is doing everything she can to provide protection against the virus.
The blue and green signs from the Chamber of Catawba County are a way for businesses to show they are committed to following the rules and going beyond to ensure a clean and safe environment for employees and customers during a time of COVID-19, Chamber President Lindsay Keisler said.
The signs and stickers are part of the chamber’s Open and Safe Commitment initiative. The chamber is providing businesses guide books on best practices for opening safely.
To get a sign declaring the business “open and safe” businesses must sign an online public pledge committing to ensuring a safe environment and applying those best practices for opening.
The pledge says businesses will check on employees’ well-being, provide personal protective equipment for them and will ask customers to follow social-distancing guidelines. Businesses that sign up also pledge to wash hands regularly, enforce physical social distancing, clean frequently, provide hand sanitizer and place signs to remind everyone of social-distancing rules.
Businesses that agree to the standards, like Moua, get signs to show their commitment. Moua said it helps customers and employees feel more comfortable.
“I think for myself, as a consumer, I want to know that they (businesses) have taken the time to be safe for me and I think that will make people be comfortable,” she said.
Oz’s Jewelers is one of the more than 80 businesses that signed the pledge, according to the chamber website.
Owner Oz Hefner said he’s been preparing to open for weeks. He built plastic shields to go between employees and customers at his Hickory store and is enforcing six feet of separation between customers, he said.
Hefner was already taking all precautions he could when he saw the chamber initiative, so the pledge was one he was happy to take, he said.
“We decided that was the best thing we’re going to do is to be an advocate and say, ‘Yes we are safe because we firmly believe in the safety of customers and employees,’” he said.
Zackary Cranford, owner of Charolais Steakhouse, Standard Oyster Co. and three Granny’s Country Kitchen locations, said the local commitment is more powerful than any state or national safety guidelines his business could pledge to follow.
“With this sign you know this is a local effort folks are working together to stay safe,” Cranford said.
The sticker is recognizable locally also because many businesses share customers in Catawba County, he said. So people will come to know there is a standard behind it, he said.
“It’s not only our place that’s taking this pledge but the place across the street can, too,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.