RALEIGH – State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) was recently honored with the 2019 Setting the Standard Award by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education (AFCPE).
SECU earned the award in recognition of its efforts to enhance its financial counseling services by certifying employees with the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) designation in partnership with AFCPE. Through the partnership that began four years ago, nearly 1,500 SECU staff members statewide now hold the accreditation – the highest standard of excellence in the field of financial counseling and education.
AFCPE awards recognize individuals and organizations across the country that elevate the personal finance field through innovation, expertise, leadership, and mentorship. State Employees’ Credit Union was selected as the recipient in this category through a peer-reviewed application process.
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years.
