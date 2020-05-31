Speakers wanted for TEDxHickory 2020

HICKORY — A group of local volunteers is planning the ninth year of TEDxHickory, a full-day event to be held Nov. 21. The independently organized event — TEDxHickory — is licensed by TED and will feature either a combination of live speakers and TED Talk videos or will consist of an online program that is sure to elevate the thinking and broaden the perspective of all who participate.
This year’s TEDxHickory event will either take place in person at The Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University, through a website for online viewing and participation, or using a combination of the two. The delivery method will be determined closer to the event depending on state orders and restrictions at the time.
TEDxHickory is looking for speakers to present at this coming year’s event, under the theme “Collide.” If you have an “idea worth spreading” consider applying to speak at TEDxHickory on Nov. 21.
TEDxHickory invites you to examine any variations of the concept of “Collide” that seem relevant, interesting and important to you for its ninth annual event. Applications for speakers are being accepted now at TEDxHickory.com.
Anyone interested in speaking will be asked to provide talks that fall under the “Collide” theme — however broad or specific. Per the rules of TEDx, presenters are allowed to speak for no more than 18 minutes each. From now through Aug. 31, those interested can apply online by visiting TEDxHickory.com. Presentations will be chosen based on how well they fit the vision of TEDx and the variety of the presentations for the day.
