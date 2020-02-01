CONOVER — Southern States in Conover will hold a grand reopening today to showcase its newly remodeled store and expanded product offering including a new line of True Value products, power tools and EasyCare paint. There are many activities, in-store specials and prize giveaways planned for the day-long event.
Southern States shoppers will find a new look to the store when they attend the grand reopening. The store has been rearranged with an updated layout that makes it easier and more convenient to find items when shopping and get to the much-anticipated pet-washing station where they can keep furry friends looking great.
“We are very excited to showcase the remodel of our store,” says Eddie Peak, store manager. “We want to be a one-stop-shop for farm and home customers. By adding new services as well as the line of True Value products, power tools, lawn mowers and garden accessories we’re all set to better serve the needs of our community.”
Today’s grand reopening is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be many in-store activities, live product demonstrations, manufacturer and supplier representatives to answer questions and in-store specials. Among the special activities:
• Kids can make a pine cone bird feeder to take home.
• The pet-wash station will be $5 per pet.
• A local chainsaw carver will create a variety of pieces throughout the day.
• Bandys High School FFA Chapter will grill hot dogs as a chapter fundraiser.
• The Bearded Farmer will have hand-poured soy candles and other items for sale.
• Amillia Acres handmade artisan and goat milk soaps will share the benefits of natural, handmade soaps and have them for sale, as well.
• Customers can register for the chance to win a year’s supply of pet food, a gas grill, a push mower or a cordless drill/driver and impact driver combo.
Southern States is located at 814 Conover Blvd. West and offers a range of farm, home and garden supplies including pet food, animal health supplies, feed, propane and lawn care supplies.
For more information on the grand reopening sales and events, visit southernstates.com/conover.
