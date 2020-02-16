HICKORY — Southern Heritage Home is re-opening their newly renovated Southern Style Fine Furniture showroom on the fourth level at the South entrance inside Hickory Furniture Mart.
They have expanded into a larger 23,000-square-foot space and have also added several new brands to their original mix. Their vision is to provide comfortable yet fashion forward new designs in addition to their popular traditional styles, all shown in the best settings, making it easier for customers to envision how room settings displayed in the showroom would look inside their own homes.
They are also adding a new design boutique area that will house custom bedding ensembles, window coverings, and specialty glass used for kitchen counter tops and vanities along with stylish rugs and accessories that will complement each room.
People may also want to visit their other newly renovated outlets on level four, where showroom samples, one-of-a-kind pieces and clearance items all arrive weekly and are available to take home immediately or arrange for shipment at a later date.
Southern Heritage Home owns a total of four showrooms and outlets inside Hickory Furniture Mart ~ Southern Style Fine Furniture, Heritage Furniture Gallery & Clearance, Hooker Factory Outlet and Heritage Furniture Outlet.
Their official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, and kicked off off Hickory Furniture Mart’s annual Anniversary Clearance Sale, which runs until Monday.
On the Net: www.hickoryfurniture.com
