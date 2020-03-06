Local pharmacies are running out of face masks and antibacterial wipes, soaps and sprays as concern over novel coronavirus (COVID-19) sweeps the state.
The first North Carolina case of COVID-19 was announced Tuesday in Wake County. A second case came to light Friday in Chatham County, according to an Associated Press article.
Exie Little, pharmacy clerk at Bowman Drug Company in Conover, said the store is out of antibacterial soaps, hand sanitizers and most disinfectant wipes and sprays.
Little said the store’s distributor is also out of those items. “We can get a delivery truck on Monday, but we can’t put an order in (for those products),” she said.
She added that this doesn’t happen often.
Tracy Warlick, owner of Mt. View Home and Garden, agreed. “This just doesn’t happen,” Warlick said. He sold his last pack of N95 respirator masks Monday.
Bethlehem Ace Hardware has also sold out of respirator masks.
Warlick and Little aren’t sure when their distributors will have more stock.
