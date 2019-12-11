Danny Miller stood last in line. He waited behind eight others all dressed in royal blue T-shirts with “Live United” stamped on the front.
Each hoped that the car key they held in their hand would start the shiny blue Kia Forte sitting on the showroom floor before them, winning them a new car. But, as they tried one at a time with no such luck, Miller’s hopes rose.
Finally, Miller looked on as the second-to-last finalist plopped down in the car and pushed his key in. The car beeped. The crowd gasped, but the engine didn’t turn. Miller knew his key would work.
Still, the moment only felt real once Miller himself sat in the black leather seat and turned his key, he said. The purr of the engine filled the pristine white Kia showroom and the crowd of local officials and United Way supporters erupted in applause.
Miller put his face in his hands in shock — a new car donated by Paramount Automotive in Hickory was his.
Ten final contestants for the drawing of a new car were chosen out of all participating fair share donors to Catawba County United Way — people who give at least one hour of pay each month to the United Way. Each of the 10 who got to try their hand at starting the car on Wednesday was chosen by drawing in the weeks leading up to the car giveaway, but one finalist couldn’t make it to Wednesday’s giveaway.
Some have given for a year, and others much longer, like Miller, who’s given for all 17 years he’s worked at Shurtape Technologies.
“I feel like it’s just good to give back,” he said. “As long as I’m able to give, I’ll give.”
In this case, his giving came full circle, he said. One of his two teenage sons totaled his car recently, so Miller’s family was in need of a car.
Benny Yount, the owner of Paramount Automotive, said he’s happy to see the car go to someone who needs it. “It’s funny — here’s what’s so amazing — it seems like every year someone who really needs a car gets the car,” Yount said.
Yount has donated a car for the giveaway to support the United Way’s campaign for eight years and plans to continue to do so, he said.
This year, unlike years before, the contestants had to see if the key they chose out of a bag of keys would start the car to win a car. In past years, contestants just had to unlock the door.
But even before Miller watched his fellow contestants try and fail to turn the engine, he had a glimmer of hope that he would win, simply because he was last in line, he said.
“The funny thing was, at work recently, we had contests like this,” Miller said. Employees at Shurtape chose keys and had to try them in a lock to win. “Both times, I was last and mine worked.”
He saw it as “a sign” when he was placed last in line at the United Way car giveaway. He was right.
Miller has a choice between a Kia Forte, Hyundai Elantra or Volkswagen Jetta, and said he’ll likely choose the Kia.
The other finalists won smaller prizes of about $200 value each.
