HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present two free seminars on Monday, Feb. 24, to assist small businesses with getting found on the internet.
The SBC will present “Secrets for Optimizing Your Search Engine Ranking” on Feb. 24 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. Getting a website up and running is great, but having customers find your website on the internet is critical. This seminar provides participants with search engine optimization strategies for improving visibility and driving traffic to their website by focusing on key words, links, and URLs.
The SBC will present “Building Your Online Marketing Plan” on Feb. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory. This seminar provides a framework and tactics for building a digital marketing plan, with a focus on the five steps to winning on the web — getting found online; getting ranked on search engines; getting engagement through social media; getting leads; and getting smarter through online metrics.
There is no charge to attend these seminars, but preregistration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.