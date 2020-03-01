HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a free seminar, “Basics of Bookkeeping,” on Thursday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.

This seminar provides attendees with a workable knowledge of how to record financial transactions and reviews the important financial reports, showing participants how they can use this information to make informed business decisions.

There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

Tags

Load comments