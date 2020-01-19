HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will present a no–cost “Successful Sales on Amazon” workshop on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at CVCC’s Corporate Development Center in Hickory.
In this workshop participants learn how to register and choose the Amazon account that fits their goals and how to list an item on Amazon for free to maximize profitability. Topics also include how to ship items or allow Amazon to ship them with "Fulfillment by Amazon" (FBA) shipping services.
There is no charge to attend this seminar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register on-line. The entire Small Business Center winter/spring schedule of free workshops is now available and viewable at http://sbc.cvcc.edu.
