MAIDEN - Self-Help Credit Union in Maiden has moved. The Island Ford Road branch has moved to 528 East Main St. It opened Wednesday.
Founded in Durham in 1980, Self-Help is a nonprofit community development lender, real estate developer and credit union that serves communities traditionally underserved by conventional markets. Self-Help has provided over $8.5 billion in financing to more than 159,000 families, small businesses and nonprofits across the country.
“The location fits with our vision and commitment to serving working families and communities across North Carolina,” said William Carrington Self-Help Credit Union regional director.
Pam Cansler, Maiden branch manager, agrees. “Members will benefit from added conveniences like a night drop-box and drive-thru ATM,” she said.
Self-Help Credit Union is part of the Center for Community Self-Help (Self-Help), and helps drive economic development and strengthen communities by providing responsible financial services. Self-Help lends to individuals, small businesses and nonprofits; developing real estate; and promoting fair financial practices across the nation. Through its credit union network, Self-Help serves thousands of people in California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Self-Help offers a full range of financial products and services including personal, vehicle, mortgage and business loans. For more information on how to join, go to www.self-help.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.