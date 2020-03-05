Plans are in motion to tear down the former Rite Aid building on N.C. 127 in Hickory and build a new Burger King restaurant in its place.
A Burger King franchise company has submitted plans to tear down the Rite Aid building at 10 29th Ave. NE to build a Burger King, according to Catawba County building permits. The demolition permit was approved in early February.
The plans were submitted by the Carrols Corporation, a nationwide owner of more than 1,000 Burger King and Popeyes franchise locations. Those include the only current Burger King in Hickory on Springs Road, the Burger King in Newton and the Burger King in Denver.
Plans for the new Burger King on N.C. 127 have been submitted to the city but will have to be resubmitted to be approved, Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier said.
The project is estimated to cost more than $300,000 to build a 3,200-square-foot building with a drive-thru and parking lot, according to the submitted plan.
Sign permits for wall and ground signs were approved in February by the city of Hickory.
