HICKORY — If you are 50 or over, or have a family history of colorectal cancer, a screening colonoscopy could save your life.
Each year, more than 140,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the U.S. and more than 50,000 people die from it. Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in North Carolina. It is often called the silent killer since once symptoms occur, advanced disease is often present. Prevention is key.
Colorectal cancer is largely preventable through regular screening with colonoscopy. Quality colonoscopy is the preferred colorectal cancer screening test because it is the only test that both finds and removes precancerous polyps during the same exam. Colonoscopy screening is safe, cost-effective and typically well-tolerated. Popular stool-based tests are poor at detecting colon polyps and do not offer the same degree of protection.
The majority of colorectal cancers arise from precancerous growths in the colon called polyps which can be found during a screening exam and removed before they turn into cancer.
Age is the single most important risk factor for the disease. Once you are over 50, your lifetime chance of developing colon cancer is 1 in 17. People with a family history of colon cancer and some other conditions should begin screening at age 40. Research has shown that African Americans should begin screening at age 45.
Both men and women are affected equally. Even people who lead a healthy lifestyle can still develop polyps and cancer.
It is critical that the screening exam be of the highest quality, or else cancers, known as “interval cancers,” can unfortunately occur before the next recommended exam. The best protection is provided by gastroenterologists who are skilled at finding precancerous adenomas, measured as the adenoma detection rate, or ADR.
A person at average risk with normal colonoscopy results won’t need another exam for 10 years. Should a polyp or cancer be found, follow-up intervals may be more frequent.
According to Dr. Caroll Koscheski of Gastroenterology Associates, screening efforts have decreased colon cancer more than 30 percent over a 10-year time span in the area. Much of this progress can be attributed to colonoscopy and increased screening efforts.
The Hickory-based practice received recognition from the North Carolina Colorectal Cancer Roundtable for its commitment to the 80 percent by 2018 nationwide initiative to increase colorectal cancer screenings of adults aged 50 and older.
Today, North Carolina has a statewide average of 71 percent for colon cancer screening of adults aged 50-plus, higher than the national average of 70 percent.
How to lower your risk of colorectal cancer
» Get regular colorectal cancer screenings beginning at age 50. If you have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps, or a personal history of another cancer or inflammatory bowel disease, talk to your health care provider about earlier screening. Be sure your exam is done by a gastroenterologist with a proven record of high ADR.
» Eat a healthy, low-fat diet rich in antioxidants.
» Tobacco use increases your risk of colorectal cancer. If you use tobacco, quit. If you don’t use tobacco, don’t start.
» Exercise for at least 30 minutes three to four days each week. Even moderate exercise such as walking, gardening, or climbing steps may help reduce your risk.
» Reduce weight. Obesity is now a well-established risk factor for colon cancer and many other chronic diseases.
Early detection is important when treatment can be very effective. If you are over the age of 50, healthy and have no symptoms, schedule a screening colonoscopy.
Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver. The medical staff includes eight board-certified physicians and three advanced practice providers.
All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
The gastroenterologists are specialists committed to delivering quality health care, expertise and advanced techniques in endoscopy in a comfortable, compassionate environment.
Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy facility recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., and licensed by Medicare and the state of North Carolina.
Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county 50-mile region. The practice is in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 N. Center St., Suite 300, in Hickory. Learn more at gastro-associates.net or call 828-328-3300.
