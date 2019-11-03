HICKORY — The “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence” in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Hickory Public Schools.
The award was given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) produced by the finance department of Hickory Public Schools. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment.
The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
On behalf of the HPS finance department, Adam Steele, finance director, was recognized during a recent meeting of the HPS Board of Education by the chairman of the board, Bryan Graham, and HPS Superintendent Robbie Adell. Steele, a native of Caldwell County, and resident of Statesville, has led the finance department at Hickory Public Schools for nearly nine years.
The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional association serving the needs of over 20,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.
The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.
