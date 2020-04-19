Schmidt

Schmidt

HICKORY — Sharon Schmidt of Lenoir, a sales associate/representative with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., has been named to the company’s International President’s Elite.

Only the top 2 percent of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system qualified for this group.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005, or visit its website, www.cbbh.com.

Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

