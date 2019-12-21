HICKORY - Saf-Gard Safety Shoe Company, a supplier of safety footwear, announced the opening of its newest location at 2571 U.S. 70, SE.
The store opening is part of a larger effort to update the look and feel of all Saf-Gard retail locations - led by vice president and co-owner, Jeff Kubis, and corporate director of marketing, Sheri Fording.
"The new design of the Saf-Gard retail stores is a collective effort from upper management and the marketing team to unify and update the brand. We want to firmly establish the stores in the minds of the consumer as the go-to place for safety shoes," Fording said.
Territory Sales Manager Tyler Parr is excited for the new brick and mortar location. He added that the store addition presents another option for Saf-Gard’s multi-channel approach which includes shoemobiles, custom websites, kiosks, and retail outlets.
“We’re extremely thrilled to be opening a store in Hickory, NC. The addition of a brick and mortar retail store should help all current customers, and allow us to plant our roots for years to come," Parr said.
In addition to partnering with brands such as HYTEST, Wolverine, Timberland PRO, SKECHERS Work, Reebok, and KEEN, Saf-Gard makes its brand of slip-resistant footwear called SR Max. Several of these well-known brands feature the SR Max MaxTrax outsole, combining a mix of great slip-resistance and fashion. “We are looking forward to having customers visit and check out our exclusive style options," Parr said.
The Hickory store is located in the Shoppes at Hickory and will open in January. To learn more about the style selections, store hours, and brands Saf-Gard carries, visit www.safgard.com.
