BETHLEHEM — Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping of Bethlehem, for the sixth year, has been awarded “Best of Houzz Service” by Houzz, a leading platform for home remodeling and design.
The local company, known for creating landscapes, unique water features and outdoor kitchens, has been serving Hickory and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. They are also owners and operators of The Arbor Garden Center, just off Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem.
Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping is also a licensed NC Irrigation Contractor and a licensed NC Landscape Contractor.
Follow Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping on Facebook and Instagram and find it at www.rubnersnurseryandlandscaping.com
