The SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, is receiving additional funding, which is good for small businesses. But if they want to participate, they need to act quickly.
Initially, the government put $349 billion (with a B) into the PPP as part of the CARES Act to assist small businesses make it through the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus. And it’s a good deal ... most businesses with fewer than 500 employees and nonprofit organizations were eligible to apply for loans of 2½ times their monthly payroll.
Funds from the loans used over an eight-week period to pay employees and for specific overhead expenses would be forgiven and not have to be repaid.
However, the money went quickly. The program opened April 3 for small businesses, and on April 10, sole proprietors and contractors became eligible to apply. Funding was exhausted April 16, leaving many of the smaller businesses without a chair when the music ended. To add to this frustration, it became evident that many of the larger “small businesses” were taken care of first, leaving many “Main Street” businesses without a loan.
But more money is on the way, as legislation passed this week will put $310 billion back into the program. If you’re a small business interested in participating, what should you be doing?
First off, remember that PPP loans are made through banks, so contact your lender ASAP. It’s safe to assume that these funds will be used up quickly, so don’t wait. Your bank isn’t participating in PPP loans? Community lenders such as Mountain Biz Works and online banks such as Kabbage or Fundera may be options, even if you don’t currently have an account with them.
You should go ahead and assemble documentation for your application. Banks may have some specific requirements, but there will be many similarities. Start with completing the SBA application form for PPP loans found at the SBA.gov website, which will ask you for basic information about your business as well as the amount of your average monthly payroll and number of employees in your organization.
Banks will also require that you have documentation to verify your average payroll information. This may be IRS Form 941, or if you’re a sole proprietor or a contractor, it may be your Schedule C or 1099 forms from your tax return.
Move quickly and work closely with your bank. Now is the time that having a relationship with a banker will really pay off.
Funds from a PPP loan used for payroll, rent, business mortgage or utilities during an eight-week period will be forgiven, but 75 percent of these expenditures must be used for payroll. Reductions in the number of your employees or reductions in pay rates may reduce the forgivable amount of your loan. Funds not forgiven will shift to a 1 percent term loan, which must be repaid over a two-year period.
After receiving the PPP loan, keep detailed records to prepare for requesting loan forgiveness, specifically documents to verify your employees, pay rates and eligible mortgage, lease and utility payments.
The CVCC Small Business Center and other community resources such as the Small Business and Technology Development Center are available to answer questions and assist you as you work through this process.
