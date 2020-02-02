MORGANTON – Grace Ridge Retirement Community has announced plans for a major project that involves renovating more than 5,000 square feet on the main level, with improvements to include a café with an outdoor patio area, a beauty salon, clinic area, and a lounge with its own outdoor patio area.
“This project will help position Grace Ridge for continued success in the decades to come,” said Chris Romick, executive director of the community. “Grace Ridge has been in the community for more than 30 years and we’re fully committed to investing in Morganton and making our community a place where residents and their families find a sense of security, first-rate amenities and hospitality to be the cornerstones of their experiences.”
The renovation includes every aspect of the community, including the wellness office, corridors, kitchen, and back entry with a new vestibule. From new carpet and custom furniture to modern designs and finishes, the community will be upgraded to meet the needs of the growing population of older adults in Burke County and the surrounding area.
Recent Census Bureau reports show more than 20% of Burke County residents are 65 years or older. With aging baby boomers, these numbers are expected to grow substantially over the next 10 years. This renovation project will enhance housing and wellness services for the senior population.
“The renovation will allow us to provide the atmosphere and amenities our residents expect, while also bringing new ideas and creativity to the table,” said Romick. “We want to compete at the highest level when it comes to the restaurant and dining experience, hospitality, and providing seniors with engaging activities and opportunities to learn.”
Grace Ridge partnered with North Carolina-based Frank L. Blum construction company and Steele Group Architects in the building of the community. ID Collaborative will design the interior.
Construction is anticipated to be completed by the winter of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.