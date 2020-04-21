Days before the state shut down restaurant dining rooms, Hickory Bread Cafe was set to open.
Sisters Daisy and Mary Salgado and their husbands Enrique Bahena and Jose Olvera had been preparing for two months to open the restaurant, after saving money for years.
Bahena and Daisy Salgado poured their life savings into the restaurant, Bahena said, which is in the former Atlanta Bread building.
Now, their money is tied up in a business they can’t open until the state allows restaurant dining rooms to open. Like other businesses that planned to open during this time, they’re stuck waiting out the coronavirus.
“As soon as the government says it’s OK to open, that’s the day we’ll do the opening, no matter what,” Bahena said. “We need some income. We need some sales as quickly as we can.”
The Salgado sisters spent the last 10 years working at Atlanta Bread in Hickory. In January, the entire staff at Atlanta Bread got a shock — the restaurant would close in a week. The restaurant ceased its business operation on Jan. 11.
“It felt like someone passed away who was very close,” Daisy Salgado said.
But a few days later the Salgados had a plan: They were buying the business. They bought the restaurant, all of the restaurant’s equipment and took over the building lease.
They put their noses to the grindstone for weeks, preparing to use their experience in the kitchen to give them an upper hand in opening the business.
“We were here for more than 10 years. We know the restaurant. We know the people who come here. We know the work,” she said.
But the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the plans. Instead of welcoming guests who they knew as customers of Atlanta Bread, they put plans on hold. Instead of serving menu items that people requested like grilled cheese sandwiches, breakfast meals, French onion soup and bread pudding, the restaurant sits empty.
When they first heard the news of dining rooms closing, they immediately turned to their suppliers, landlord and others they owed money, seeking reprieve, Bahena said.
“They were really understanding and they’re helping me out with most stuff,” he said. But not all the bills can stop, like the internet, phone and utility bills. “The only hard part about this is the bills still keep coming,” Bahena said. “They still keep coming, there’s no way to stop that.”
The family considered opening for carry-out orders but feared the costs would outweigh the benefits. As a new business, they didn’t feel they have recognition and regular customers to get enough business to stay open, Bahena said.
A May opening is the hope, Bahena said. If restaurant restrictions go on for months, it could be the end of a business that never opened. “If this continues and the landlord starts charging rent, then we’ll have to make a decision to shut down the restaurant,” Bahena said.
The coronavirus shutdowns also placed new business owner Jeff Allen in a tight spot. He was weeks away from opening Novel Taproom in downtown Newton when the state shut down restaurants and bars.
Allen put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the renovation of a building. Allen and his wife quit their jobs, moved to Newton and spent the last year planning and creating the new beer and wine taproom.
It was set to open in early April. Now, Allen must wait. “We went from being excited about the grand opening to being thankful we didn’t publicize anything yet,” Allen said.
If the state allows dining rooms and bars to reopen with a limit on the number of people allowed in a building, Allen said he’ll likely open under those rules.
But before that can happen, he has to get the bar finished. Nearly all of the restoration is complete, but a few finishing touches are in limbo after some contractors stopping working because of the virus.
“We weren’t just delayed by the state,” he said. “... we’ve had a couple of the subcontractors that we needed to install some equipment just walk off the job.”
Allen said the delay in opening is putting a financial strain on him. “It’s killing us,” he said. “The banks are still expecting their payment. Everyone is expecting to get paid.”
Allen said he hasn’t been able to get a business loan or apply to a relief program to help because he isn’t in business yet.
“All the sudden things are in limbo,” Allen said.
