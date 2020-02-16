HICKORY — Everett Chevrolet in Hickory was recently one of only a handful to host an event unveiling the newly redesigned C8 Corvette.
The 2020 C8 Corvette Southeast region tour team rolled into Everett the night before the event, Feb. 3, to prepare for the showing of this iconic, first-ever mid-engine sports car. The event was held in the Everett showroom Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
David Everett, president of Everett auto team and the Chevy travel team leader, Rayshad, pulled the cover from this long-anticipated beauty as a room full of spectators watched in anticipation. David Everett and Dave Everett delivered opening statements and welcome words. Also in attendance were honored guests Ed Bailey, regional manager for Chevrolet and Ed Ferris, district manager for Chevrolet.
The Corvette team set up the showroom displays, which allowed customers to see the many options surrounding exterior colors, wheels, calipers, seat belts, interior colors and the new stitching colors.
Even the actual seats of the Vette were brought in for customers to select from. The travel team also set up its interactive kiosk that allowed people to build a computer-generated image of their very own C8 Corvette and see all their personal options displayed in real time.
There was a continuous stream of customers and Corvette enthusiasts throughout the day. The intrigue surrounding this captivating, newly-designed C8 Corvette reached travelers as far as Florida and Alabama. Some had traveled hours just to catch a glimpse of this Sebring Orange pre-production model.
Several spectators took the first step toward owning their very own and placed an order for the 2020 C8 Corvette.
The Everett parts department had purchased Corvette supplies of T-shirts, key chains, lapel pens, thermal cups with lids, Corvette leather luggage, and even an expandable storage case to keep things organized in the trunk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.