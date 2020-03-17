There are now 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina as of Monday morning. There are still none in Catawba County.
That’s up five cases from the 32 reported Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
The website reported 33 cases Monday. An additional case of an infected New York City resident who is in North Carolina was confirmed in Macon County by Macon County health officials Monday. Three more cases were announced in Mecklenburg County on Monday by county officials.
The nearest cases to Catawba County are in Watauga County, where one case was confirmed Sunday, and Mecklenburg County, where there are four cases.
As of Monday morning, the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health had completed 329 tests for the coronavirus and has the capacity for 1,300 tests, according to the NCDHHS website.
Government
In response to the virus, courthouses across the state, including in Catawba County, postponed most hearings and put restrictions on who could enter. Signs posted at the courthouse said anyone with flu-like symptoms should not enter.
It also restricted those who’ve been to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran in the last two weeks. It also restricts people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been near someone with COVID-19.
The city of Hickory also increased measures, closing three recreation centers, two senior centers and two gymnasiums until further notice. Fitness centers at the gymnasiums are open.
The centers affected are the Brown Penn Recreation Center, the Westmont Recreation Center, the Neill Clark Recreation Center, the Westmont Senior Center, the Brown Penn Senior Center and the gymnasiums at Highland and Ridgeview recreation centers.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office gun permit division will only process purchase permits and carry conceal renewal starting Wednesday and continuing for the next two weeks, the sheriff’s office announced. The office is avoiding the fingerprinting process, which puts people close together.
The Catawba County Library has suspended some services like Library to Go, Homework Helpers and some fitness classes.
Catawba County Meal on Wheels changed its service to give clients five frozen meals every Monday and check with phone calls every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Business
Businesses around Catawba County are preparing for the coronavirus. Many are increasing their cleaning protocol and some are limiting their hours.
Walmart, Lowes Foods and Publix are among those limiting their hours to allow more time for restocking and cleaning stores.
Walmart store hours will be reduced to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Lowes Foods will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Publix will close at 8 p.m.
Chick-fil-A announced nationwide, all of its dining rooms are closed. Only the drive-thru is open to prevent the spread of the virus.
Firehouse Subs has done the same, switching to only carryout service.
Granny’s Country Kitchen announced they are offering free kids meals during school closures.
A number of McDonald’s in the Hickory area are offering free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for students 12 or younger while schools are closed.
Schools
Monday was the first day schools were closed statewide due to the coronavirus. Gov. Roy Cooper ordered them closed on Saturday.
The schools are set to be closed at least through March 27.
School districts are still working on online learning and food services for students.
Hickory Public Schools announced some plans for nutrition services Monday.
Catawba County Schools met Sunday to discuss plans going forward.
Newton-Conover City Schools met Monday evening to discuss the situation.
