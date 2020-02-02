HICKORY - Aaron Robbins has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.

Robbins enjoys spending his free time playing basketball and reading.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Robbins at 828-855-6514

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net

