HICKORY — Leslie Sullivan has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
Sullivan brings more than 10 years of real estate experience, having been a successful Realtor in her hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. Sullivan is a graduate of Arizona State University where she earned a degree in business marketing and also a graduate of Grand Canyon State University where she earned a degree in nursing. She enjoys spending free time with her husband and daughter, traveling, hiking, cooking, and helping others find their dream home.
Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.
Call Sullivan at 480-229-8373
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.