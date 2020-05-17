HICKORY — Annette Abernathy has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She also is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Abernathy has 10-plus-years in real estate. She enjoys spending her free time outdoors, hiking, camping, on cruises, at the beach, in the mountains, traveling and volunteering in the community. She said she loves God and serving at her church. Abernathy lives in Newton and is a mother of three teenage children.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by the Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Abernathy at 828-238-5652.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

