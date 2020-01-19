HICKORY - Michael Vincent has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.

Vincent is a graduate of Fairmont State University where he earned a degree in secondary education. He enjoys spending free time playing music, exercising, and spending time with family. He and his wife, Ann Marie, live in Granite Falls.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Vincent at 828-308-7143

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net

