HICKORY — Kelyn Diamond has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. She is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
Diamond is a graduate of Appalachian State where she earned a degree in English and minored in Spanish. She enjoys spending free time reading, going for runs, taking road trips to the parkway, and doing anything that requires being outdoors. She and her fur baby, Rousse, live in Bethlehem.
Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.
Call Diamond at 493-4448
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net
