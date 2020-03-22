HICKORY — Vicky Abernethy has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate.

She also is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.

Abernethy is a graduate of Catawba Valley Community College, where she earned a degree in applied science office systems tech.

She enjoys spending free time thrifting or at church. Abernethy and her husband, Van, live in Granite Falls.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by the Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Abernethy at 828-302-1215.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

Tags

Load comments