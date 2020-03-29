Becky Petree has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will continue to specialize in marketing and sales of real estate.
Petree is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations. She was a Realtor in Kentucky for several years while her husband was stationed at Fort Knox. While working in real estate, she has received multiple awards for sales and marketing.
Petree is a current student at Catawba Valley Community College, where she is working on a degree in entrepreneurship A.A.S. She enjoys spending her free time with her husband and children, visiting her parents and baking.
Petree lives in Hickory with her husband, three children and two dogs. She and her husband are initially from North Carolina. After her husband’s military and federal government career, they decided to move back to North Carolina and make Hickory their home.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900 or Petree at 828-979-2584.
Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.
