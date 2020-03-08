HICKORY - Realty Executives of Hickory announced the recipients of this year’s Bronze Executive Awards.

Recipients of the Bronze Award include Ann Means, Brenda Brown, Bill and Rita Carlson, Cheryl Obijiski, Vicki Vernon, Floyd Humphreys, Sandra Watts, Keith Aaron, Reid Gardner and Carl Beardsworth.

Realty Executives is extremely proud of this group of Executives and their dedication to bring customers quality service and personalized attention. This hard work also allowed Realty Executives of Hickory to win “Best Real Estate Agency” in Hickory Daily Record’s 2019 “Best of Catawba Valley.”

To contact any of the firm's agents, call 828-328-8900 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.

