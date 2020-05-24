Realty Executives of Hickory is giving back to local high school seniors by offering two $1,000 scholarships.
The recent events involving COVID-19 have prevented graduation ceremonies for countless high school graduates.
The team at Realty Executives decided to work together to honor the hard work of the Class of 2020 by awarding $1,000 scholarships to two deserving recipients to be used at the college or university of their choice.
If you would like to nominate a deserving recipient, see the details below:
Applications must be received before 5 p.m. Friday, June 19, by any of the following methods: Mail or deliver to Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. Highway 70 NW, Hickory, NC 28602; email rexappreciation@gmail.com; or fax 828-328-3306.
Semifinalists will be selected by the 2020 Scholarship Committee, based on applications, and invited for an interview. The selected applicants must be available for an interview to be eligible.
After interviews, scholarship recipients will be selected, based on interviews and applications, and notified before July 17.
For more information, call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900 or visit on the Web: www.realtyexecs.net/scholarship.
